Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th. Analysts expect Sandy Spring Bancorp to post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.96 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 43.70%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sandy Spring Bancorp to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:SASR opened at $50.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.07. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.70 and a 12 month high of $51.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.06 and its 200 day moving average is $45.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other Sandy Spring Bancorp news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $651,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 2,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $127,663.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SASR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 6,577 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 6.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

