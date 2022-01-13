Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “€220.00” Price Target for Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €220.00 ($250.00) price objective on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RI. Royal Bank of Canada set a €179.00 ($203.41) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €235.00 ($267.05) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €215.00 ($244.32) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €225.00 ($255.68) price target on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €241.00 ($273.86) price target on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pernod Ricard has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €218.25 ($248.01).

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

RI stock opened at €200.80 ($228.18) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €208.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €194.66. Pernod Ricard has a one year low of €107.25 ($121.88) and a one year high of €136.25 ($154.83).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.