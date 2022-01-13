SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Acquired by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 22.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,781 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the third quarter worth about $63,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of SAP by 16.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in SAP by 15.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 4.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SAP shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.67.

SAP stock opened at $140.15 on Thursday. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $120.08 and a 12 month high of $151.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.11.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.48. SAP had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 20.82%. The business had revenue of $8.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

