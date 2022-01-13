Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires 1,540 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 77,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,990,000 after acquiring an additional 15,936 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 206,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.7% in the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 148,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,197,000 after purchasing an additional 31,369 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.9% in the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 103,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,011,000 after purchasing an additional 14,326 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $113.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.83 and its 200-day moving average is $115.76. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.38 and a one year high of $119.34.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.106 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.