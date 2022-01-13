Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires 425 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,930 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOW. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 723 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.71.

LOW stock opened at $250.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $168.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $249.26 and a 200-day moving average of $220.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.84 and a 12-month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

