Sawtooth Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 30.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,670 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 0.4% in the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 0.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in Autodesk by 1.8% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,953 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 1.1% in the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Autodesk by 35.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total transaction of $28,653.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $51,312.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,109 shares of company stock worth $1,311,749 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $363.00 to $343.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.31.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $269.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $285.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $296.55. The company has a market capitalization of $59.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.41. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.05 and a 12 month high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

