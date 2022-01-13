Sawtooth Solutions LLC Buys 125 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 57,942.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 341,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $313,863,000 after purchasing an additional 340,701 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $983,083,000 after purchasing an additional 247,460 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 775,117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $712,829,000 after purchasing an additional 242,828 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,898,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 330.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 276,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $254,438,000 after purchasing an additional 212,368 shares in the last quarter. 29.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

ISRG stock opened at $323.16 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.47 and a 52 week high of $369.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $345.22 and its 200 day moving average is $343.64. The firm has a market cap of $115.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.75, a P/E/G ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $366.67 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $354.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.89.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total value of $2,502,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total transaction of $2,037,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,978 shares of company stock valued at $14,543,744. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.