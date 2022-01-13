Sawtooth Solutions LLC Buys 1,476 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,672 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,259 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 231.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,750,881 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $180,166,000 after buying an additional 1,222,126 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $565,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 80,223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,255,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $137.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $166.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.56, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.21. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Cowen upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.77.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $214,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total value of $6,153,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 566,047 shares of company stock worth $80,797,824 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

