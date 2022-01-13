Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 145 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 11.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,072,000 after purchasing an additional 19,394 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Seagen by 21.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Seagen by 12.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 166,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,273,000 after acquiring an additional 18,024 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Seagen by 73.1% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagen alerts:

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total transaction of $51,698.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.73, for a total transaction of $2,466,778.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 490,179 shares of company stock worth $80,054,761 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $167.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Seagen from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $141.03 on Thursday. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.20 and a twelve month high of $199.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.65 and its 200 day moving average is $160.63.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $424.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.83 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. Seagen’s quarterly revenue was down 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.