Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. Has $68.41 Million Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,055,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,134 shares during the period. Nutrien accounts for approximately 4.9% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $68,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 2.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 19,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 4.2% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 0.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 0.8% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

NTR stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.97. The company had a trading volume of 81,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,494,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.23 and a 200 day moving average of $65.77. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $49.10 and a 12 month high of $77.35.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. Nutrien had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.46%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a $95.00 price objective on Nutrien and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on Nutrien from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $85.00 price objective on Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.38.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

