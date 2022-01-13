Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 993,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 148,390 shares during the quarter. Gildan Activewear makes up 2.6% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.51% of Gildan Activewear worth $36,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GIL. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 45.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIL traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.48. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $43.63.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.22. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $802.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 24.51%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GIL. TD Securities cut shares of Gildan Activewear to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$53.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $42.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.10.

Gildan Activewear Profile

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

