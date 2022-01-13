Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.09 Billion

Brokerages predict that Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) will post sales of $6.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.12 billion and the lowest is $6.07 billion. Schlumberger reported sales of $5.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full year sales of $22.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.77 billion to $22.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $26.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.04 billion to $26.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Schlumberger.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price target on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $399,950.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 53.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLB traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,798,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,001,474. Schlumberger has a 52 week low of $21.23 and a 52 week high of $37.12. The firm has a market cap of $50.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 42.74%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

