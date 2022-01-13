Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. collects, processes and recycles metals by operating one of the largest metals recycling businesses in the United States. They also manufacture finished steel products at their technologically advanced steel mini-mill. “

Shares of NASDAQ:SCHN opened at $45.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.50. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 12 month low of $27.72 and a 12 month high of $59.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $798.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.06 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 6.44%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

In other news, SVP Michael R. Henderson sold 7,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $402,341.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 4,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $234,983.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 27,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 6.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 3.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 15.7% during the third quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 99,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after buying an additional 13,473 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 123.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 26,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 14,876 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

