Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $55.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.01% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. collects, processes and recycles metals by operating one of the largest metals recycling businesses in the United States. They also manufacture finished steel products at their technologically advanced steel mini-mill. “

NASDAQ:SCHN opened at $45.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.50. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 1 year low of $27.72 and a 1 year high of $59.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.18). Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 23.38%. The company had revenue of $798.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael R. Henderson sold 7,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $402,341.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 4,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $234,983.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,524,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,394,000 after purchasing an additional 50,615 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,589,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,028,000 after purchasing an additional 258,557 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 747.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,190,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,492 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 440,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,589,000 after purchasing an additional 69,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

