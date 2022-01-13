Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Stock Position Raised by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 15.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,264 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF makes up 0.6% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $3,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHC. Heritage Way Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 56,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHC traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,680. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.12 and its 200 day moving average is $41.97. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $37.22 and a twelve month high of $44.17.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

