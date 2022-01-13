Scotiabank Downgrades Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) to Sector Perform

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) was downgraded by research analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enerplus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Enerplus from C$13.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Get Enerplus alerts:

ERF opened at $11.71 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of $3.07 and a fifty-two week high of $11.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.96 and a beta of 2.94.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $359.21 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 9.79% and a positive return on equity of 41.37%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ERF. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Enerplus by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,558 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enerplus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Enerplus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Enerplus by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,291 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Enerplus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. 50.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.