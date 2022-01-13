Scry.info (DDD) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.36 Million

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One Scry.info coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Scry.info has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Scry.info has a market cap of $1.36 million and $11,081.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005321 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00058173 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006962 BTC.

Scry.info Coin Profile

DDD is a coin. It launched on January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. Scry.info’s official website is home.scry.info . Scry.info’s official message board is medium.com/@scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

Buying and Selling Scry.info

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scry.info should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scry.info using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

