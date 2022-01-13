Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Mizuho from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.13.

Shares of STX opened at $113.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.33. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $58.35 and a twelve month high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 234.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ravi Naik sold 323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total value of $29,573.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 815,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.39, for a total value of $85,892,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,147,774 shares of company stock worth $121,041,011. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 725 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

