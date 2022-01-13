Secret (SCRT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $18.14 Million

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Secret has a total market capitalization of $988.09 million and approximately $18.14 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Secret has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar. One Secret coin can currently be purchased for about $6.60 or 0.00015343 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Secret alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $139.82 or 0.00325263 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00008436 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003140 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00017945 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000030 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000168 BTC.

About Secret

Secret is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 149,815,729 coins. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Secret is scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Buying and Selling Secret

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.