Securian Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,909 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 998.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 205.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 1,100 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

URBN opened at $27.77 on Thursday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.04 and a 12-month high of $42.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.60.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Urban Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on URBN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.13.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

