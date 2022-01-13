Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) vs. Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Head-To-Head Survey

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) and Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Security National Financial and Coinbase Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Security National Financial 11.49% 20.39% 3.74% Coinbase Global 49.96% 89.37% 23.54%

32.0% of Security National Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.3% of Coinbase Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.6% of Security National Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Security National Financial and Coinbase Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Security National Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Coinbase Global 1 4 15 0 2.70

Coinbase Global has a consensus price target of $377.71, suggesting a potential upside of 60.93%. Given Coinbase Global’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Coinbase Global is more favorable than Security National Financial.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Security National Financial and Coinbase Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Security National Financial $481.46 million 0.39 $55.60 million $1.85 4.97 Coinbase Global $1.28 billion 39.54 $322.32 million N/A N/A

Coinbase Global has higher revenue and earnings than Security National Financial.

Summary

Coinbase Global beats Security National Financial on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Security National Financial

Security National Financial Corp. is a holding company for Security National Life Insurance Co. It operates through the following segments: Life insurance; Cemetery and Mortuary; and Mortgage. The Life insurance segment involves in the business of selling and servicing selected lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. The Cemetery and Mortuary segment consists eight mortuaries and five cemeteries in the state of Utah and one cemetery in the state of California. The Mortgage segment originates and underwrites or otherwise purchases residential and commercial loans for new construction, existing homes, and other real estate projects. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Draper, UT.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols. It serves retail users, institutions, and ecosystem partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

