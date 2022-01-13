Sentinel Reaches Market Cap of $90.21 Million (DVPN)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Over the last week, Sentinel has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar. One Sentinel coin can now be bought for about $0.0136 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. Sentinel has a market cap of $90.21 million and $1.41 million worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000011 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Sentinel

DVPN is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 14,113,638,425 coins and its circulating supply is 6,613,200,826 coins. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

