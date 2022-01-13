ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Director Frederic B. Luddy Sells 15,000 Shares

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.36, for a total transaction of $8,660,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $52.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $521.26. 3,903,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,990,397. The company has a market cap of $103.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 478.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $642.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $626.74. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $448.27 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60.
ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $850.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $639.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $720.90.
About ServiceNow
ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.
See Also: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)
Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.