SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Shares in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 32,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Cross Country Healthcare at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCRN. Amundi purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 65,690.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 490.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CCRN opened at $23.21 on Thursday. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $882.07 million, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.25 and a 200-day moving average of $21.67.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.26. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The company had revenue of $374.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.29.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

