SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 50,957 Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 50,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 8.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 209,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 17,068 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Newmark Group by 2,337.4% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 163,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 157,260 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Newmark Group in the third quarter valued at $127,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Newmark Group in the third quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Newmark Group in the second quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

NMRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

NMRK opened at $16.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.77. Newmark Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.56 and a twelve month high of $19.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.77.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $788.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.95 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 28.92%. Newmark Group’s revenue was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 1.38%.

Newmark Group Profile

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

