SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,997 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 100,283 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BPOP. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Popular by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Popular by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Popular by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Popular by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 42,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Popular by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $92.92 on Thursday. Popular, Inc. has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $93.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.12.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.85. Popular had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $658.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.133 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.41%.

In other news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $353,892.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Carrion sold 25,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $2,150,827.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,486 shares of company stock valued at $3,336,719. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on BPOP. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Popular in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Popular in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Popular from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.33.

About Popular

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

