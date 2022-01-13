SG Americas Securities LLC Has $719,000 Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,721 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 503,920 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RF. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Regions Financial by 27.4% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Regions Financial by 6.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 8,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 2.3% during the second quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 22,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp increased its stake in Regions Financial by 5.7% during the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 11,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

NYSE:RF opened at $24.78 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.52. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $16.89 and a 52-week high of $25.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.43.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 40.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.56%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RF. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Truist upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays upgraded Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $25.50 to $26.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.