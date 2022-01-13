SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $706,000 in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Arcturus Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 40,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $324,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,168,100. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics stock opened at $32.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.14. The company has a quick ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $845.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 2.66. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $89.18.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $2.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.70 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,227.82% and a negative return on equity of 55.78%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.92) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARCT. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $52.29.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

