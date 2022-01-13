SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $727,000 in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.06% of TriCo Bancshares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $179,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $296,000. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TCBK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of TCBK opened at $44.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.33. TriCo Bancshares has a twelve month low of $36.87 and a twelve month high of $51.66.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $83.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.55 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 11.85%. Sell-side analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 26.39%.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

