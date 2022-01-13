SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases New Stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.07% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 166.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 60.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 92,600.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the third quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

JBSS opened at $87.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.35. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.52 and a 52-week high of $94.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $226.33 million for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 27.21%.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS).

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.