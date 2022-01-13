Shard (SHARD) Market Capitalization Tops $5.25 Million

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded up 27.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One Shard coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000721 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Shard has traded 206.4% higher against the US dollar. Shard has a market capitalization of $5.25 million and approximately $416,250.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Shard alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000025 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000025 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Shard Profile

Shard (SHARD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 77,160,177 coins and its circulating supply is 17,100,000 coins. Shard’s official website is shardcoin.io. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Buying and Selling Shard

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shard using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.