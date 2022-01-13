Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) Receives $13.30 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.42.

A number of research analysts have commented on SHLX shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Get Shell Midstream Partners alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in Shell Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in Shell Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 91.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Shell Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. 18.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHLX traded down $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $12.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,463,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,128. Shell Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.77.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 106.61% and a return on equity of 97.85%. The company had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Shell Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. Shell Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 91.60%.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.