Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Stake Increased by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 50.0% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Shopify during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Shopify by 85.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SHOP. TheStreet cut Shopify from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded Shopify from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,770.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Shopify from $1,550.00 to $1,300.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report on Monday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,621.23.

SHOP opened at $1,168.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $145.81 billion, a PE ratio of 43.56, a P/E/G ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 13.97, a current ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,442.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,464.95. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,005.14 and a fifty-two week high of $1,762.92.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

