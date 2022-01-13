Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Cut to $1,300.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $1,550.00 to $1,300.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Shopify from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shopify from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $1,598.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Shopify from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,630.32.

SHOP stock opened at $1,168.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $145.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.41. Shopify has a 1 year low of $1,005.14 and a 1 year high of $1,762.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.97 and a quick ratio of 13.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,442.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,464.95.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Shopify will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,851,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,165,776,000 after purchasing an additional 79,031 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Shopify by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 77,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its stake in Shopify by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Shopify by 187.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 153,530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,220,000 after buying an additional 100,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

