Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for STV Group (LON:STVG)

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of STV Group (LON:STVG) in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.38) price objective on shares of STV Group in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Get STV Group alerts:

LON:STVG opened at GBX 350 ($4.75) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £163.53 million and a P/E ratio of 9.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 344.77. STV Group has a 52 week low of GBX 310 ($4.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 385 ($5.23).

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Broadcast, Digital, Studios, and Other segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for STV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.