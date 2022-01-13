Short Interest in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU) Declines By 95.5%

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 95.5% from the December 15th total of 112,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.73. 1,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,112. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.76. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

