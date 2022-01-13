Short Interest in Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Increases By 1,200.0%

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMWAY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

OTCMKTS CMWAY traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.07. The company had a trading volume of 28,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,946. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.62 and a 200 day moving average of $74.29. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 1-year low of $63.24 and a 1-year high of $82.19.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking Services; Business and Private Banking; Institutional Banking and Markets; Wealth Management; New Zealand; and International Financial Services and Corporate Other.

