Short Interest in Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Drops By 97.8%

Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 97.8% from the December 15th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.92. 18,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,346. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.08. Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. has a one year low of $27.62 and a one year high of $36.28.

Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.19 billion for the quarter.

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of construction and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Single-family Houses, Rental Housing, Condominiums, Existing Home Business, Commercial Facilities, Business and Corporate Facilities, and Other Businesses. The Single-family Houses segment sells single-family residences including house and lot packages.

