Short Interest in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) Drops By 87.3%

Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 87.3% from the December 15th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Global X Millennials Consumer ETF stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,408. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.04 and a 200-day moving average of $43.73. Global X Millennials Consumer ETF has a one year low of $36.82 and a one year high of $45.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Global X Millennials Consumer ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 16.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 309.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF in the third quarter valued at about $209,000.

