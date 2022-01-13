Short Interest in IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF) Declines By 100.0%

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 100.0% from the December 15th total of 418,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS IDXAF remained flat at $$0.38 during trading on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.27 and a quick ratio of 6.96. IDEX Biometrics ASA has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.32.

About IDEX Biometrics ASA

IDEX Biometrics ASA is engages in the development and provision of fingerprint imaging and recognition technology. It offers off-chip fingerprint sensor and on-card enrollment solution. The company was founded on July 24, 1996 and is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway.

