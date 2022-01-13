Short Interest in Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Declines By 88.0%

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 88.0% from the December 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 234,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of IMBBY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.16. The company had a trading volume of 79,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,601. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.68. Imperial Brands has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $24.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.76.

IMBBY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Imperial Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Imperial Brands Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, tobaccos, cigars, rolling papers, and tubes. It operates through the Tobacco & NGP, and Distribution segments. The Tobacco & NGP segment manufactures, markets and sells Tobacco & NGP and its related products.

