Short Interest in International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF) Rises By 1,173.6%

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,845,900 shares, an increase of 1,173.6% from the December 15th total of 459,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 55.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BABWF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.21. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $3.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.23.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

