Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) Decreases By 95.3%

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 95.3% from the December 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 1.37% of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF stock remained flat at $$25.32 on Thursday. 14,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,200. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.46. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $25.29 and a 1-year high of $25.92.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

