Short Interest in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Decreases By 86.4%

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 86.4% from the December 15th total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRO. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 18.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 855,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 132,054 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 704.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 91,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 80,112 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $194,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 14.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 199,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 25,032 shares during the period.

Get Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund alerts:

Shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 657 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,217. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a one year low of $3.97 and a one year high of $5.30.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a $0.0312 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%.

About Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.