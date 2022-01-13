Short Interest in OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Rises By 600.0%

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its position in OMRON by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 18,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in OMRON by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 576,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,479,000 after buying an additional 48,955 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in OMRON by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,695,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,658,000 after buying an additional 109,507 shares during the period. 0.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OMRNY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OMRON from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho cut shares of OMRON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

OMRNY stock traded down $3.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $91.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,909. OMRON has a 52-week low of $71.61 and a 52-week high of $107.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.80.

About OMRON

OMRON Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automation components, equipment, and systems. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation; Electronic and Mechanical Components; Automotive Electronic Components; Social Systems, Solutions, and Services; Healthcare; and Others.

