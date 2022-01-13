Short Interest in Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL) Rises By 11,100.0%

Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a growth of 11,100.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,469,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RDGL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,470,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,168. Vivos has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average is $0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.97 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 2.27.

Get Vivos alerts:

About Vivos

Vivos, Inc is a radiation oncology medical device company. It is engaged in the development of its yttrium-90 based brachytherapy device, RadioGel, for the treatment of non-resectable tumors. The firm’s product, RadioGel, is an injectable particle-gel for brachytherapy radiation treatment of cancerous tumors in people and animals.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Vivos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.