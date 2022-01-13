Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SIEMENS AG-ADR is the world’s largest supplier of products, systems, solutions and services for industrial automation and building technology. This business area includes Automation and Drives Industrial Solutions and Services Siemens Dematic Siemens Building Technologies AG. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.50.

Shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $87.24 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $71.83 and a twelve month high of $89.66. The stock has a market cap of $148.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.02.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.65 billion. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.24%. Analysts forecast that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

