Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Shares Down 4.9%

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC)’s share price fell 4.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.98 and last traded at $8.98. 2,013 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 179,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.44.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OMIC. Bank of America upgraded Singular Genomics Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Singular Genomics Systems from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Singular Genomics Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 60.80 and a quick ratio of 60.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.04.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). On average, analysts anticipate that Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the second quarter worth $1,099,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the second quarter worth $275,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the second quarter worth $244,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the second quarter worth $1,068,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the second quarter worth $1,810,000. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.

