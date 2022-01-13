Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Trading 2.3% Higher

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) was up 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.43 and last traded at $6.39. Approximately 2,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 2,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.25.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sino Land from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.08. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes office, industrial, and residential buildings, as well as shopping malls, car parks, and hotels.

