Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $139.30

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 139.30 ($1.89) and traded as high as GBX 140 ($1.90). Sirius Real Estate shares last traded at GBX 135 ($1.83), with a volume of 2,444,280 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently commented on SRE. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Sirius Real Estate from GBX 130 ($1.76) to GBX 142 ($1.93) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.10) price target on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.10) target price on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Get Sirius Real Estate alerts:

The company has a market cap of £1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 139.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 128.70.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a €0.02 ($0.02) dividend. This is a boost from Sirius Real Estate’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. Sirius Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

In other Sirius Real Estate news, insider Andrew Coombs purchased 50,000 shares of Sirius Real Estate stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.83) per share, with a total value of £67,500 ($91,624.81).

Sirius Real Estate Company Profile (LON:SRE)

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.